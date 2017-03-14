Pet Cobra Snake Escapes From House In FL

OCALA, Fla. — Police and Florida Fish and Wildlife are searching for a monocled cobra they said escaped from a home in Ocala late Monday.

The snake escaped from a home in the 900 block of Northeast 9th Street in Ocala.

Residents in the area are urged to use caution until the snake has been captured.

Although reclusive by nature, cobras are highly venomous and will strike out if they feel threatened. The snake is about 2 feet in length, with distinctive multicolor markings.

If anyone sees this snake, they should remain at a safe distance and immediately call the FWC’s Wildlife Alert Hotline



WESH