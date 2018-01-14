WFMY
VIDEO | Pet Kangaroo Loose, Hopping Down Highway in Texas

KBMT 1:09 AM. EST January 15, 2018

LUMBERTON - Cindy Kaut White she said she almost hit a kangaroo driving down Highway 69 in Lumberton, Sunday, and she's not the only one.

Lumberton PD Police Chief Danny Sullins said hey got a call from several people about the kangaroo hopping down the highway.

Harding County Deputies and Lumberton Police were chasing after the animal for over an hour before the owner was able to tranquilize the kangaroo and bring it home safely. 

The kangaroo is a pet that lives off Deer Park Lane near Wheeler Road in a fenced area, from which it escaped, and the animal was able to hop from Lumberton to Kountze.

