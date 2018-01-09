Police Department Post Hilarious Warning About Girl Scout Cookies

Madawaska PD Facebook

MADAWASKA, Maine-- A new year brings out the cookie lovers in all of us--just as the Girl Scouts cookie season ramps up.

A police department in Maine decided to issue a preemptive warning about the delicious diet and will power breaking baked goods. Officers called the Girl Scouts the 'Cookie Cartel' in their Facebook post. They hilariously asked for people to drop off cookies at the police department for an officer to disposal of them.

According to Girl Scouts USA website, Over 1 million Girl Scouts participate in the cookie program each year, and all of the net revenue from cookie sales—100 percent of it—stays within a Girl Scout council’s local area to benefit girls and their council.

Full Madawaska police post:

We have received reports that highly addictive substances will soon be circulating in our area . These substances go by the street names of Carmel deLites, Thin Mints, Peanut Butter Patties, Thanks-A-Lot, Peanut Butter Sandwich, Shortbread and S’mores. This “Cookie Cartel” is run primarily by young girls who lure you in with a good cause story and soon you’re addicted to these dangerously delicious things. If you come into contact with any of these cookies, you can drop them off at the Police Department. Officer Garrett Albert has courageously volunteered to "dispose" of them.

