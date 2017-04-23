Police Discover 113 Cats In Michigan Home

Two Athens firefighters emerge from a house in Athens Thursday after checking the oxygen levels because officials said scores of cats were living in the house. (Photo: Trace Christenson, Battle Creek Enquirer)

ATHENS, MICH. - Animal control officers from two departments seized 113 cats after executing a search warrant Thursday at a home in Athens.

Officers from the Calhoun County Sheriff Department, with help from Battle Creek Animal Control officers, went to the home in the 600 block of South Avenue, in the village about noon.

Athens firefighters first checked oxygen levels in the single-story home and found high levels of ammonia and methane and decreased levels of oxygen. Officers who went in were wearing protective clothing and breathing devices.

The homeowner, a woman, 64, was at the scene and was cooperative. Veterinarians were at the scene to assess the conditions of the animals. Deputies collected the cats and took them to the Calhoun County Animal Center in Battle Creek.

The Calhoun County Health Department also assessed the home and found it habitable but there was an overnight evacuation to allow ventilation. The incident remains under investigation and charges are possible.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App now.

© 2017 Battle Creek Enquirer