Police Warn Of Cows On The Run Trying to Sell ‘Dairy Products'

Post about cows visiting Suffield home gets national attention. (Suffield CT Police Department Facebook)

SUFFIELD, CONNECTICUT -- Police officers never know what to expect each day on the job but this one comes straight from the funny farm!

Recently, The Suffield Police Department in Connecticut posted to their Facebook page a post that’s quickly gone viral about two cows on the run.

The post read, “Early this morning officers responded to a complaint of 2 suspicious males going door to door trying to sell dairy products. Officers determined that the 2 individuals did not have a solicitor's permit and were apprehended after a short foot pursuit. We would like to remind everyone to NEVER open your doors to any unfamiliar cattle.”

That’s after police received a call about two cows on the run at home. After they arrived, they discovered the cows had escaped but they quickly found them at another home. The returned the cows to a farm. The cows got out of a break in the fence at the farm.

