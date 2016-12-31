Prospective Homebuyer Finds Mummified Body In Garage

DETROIT — A man interested in purchasing a property in the city about three blocks south of its border with Warren, Mich., discovered a car with a decomposed and mummified body inside the garage.

Officers, who were called around 1 p.m. ET Thursday to the 19900 block of Spencer Avenue, said the body was inside a 1990 or 1991 Plymouth Acclaim, said Officer Dan Donakowski, a Detroit police spokesman.

Tenants who lived at a home on the property told police that the owner said they couldn’t use the garage, so they never went inside, Donakowski said.

One three-bedroom, one-bath house on the block lined with Cape Code, bungalow and Tudor-inspired brick homes that were built in the early 1950s is listed for sale at $27,000. Many have detached garages.

It’s unclear how and when the person in the car died, but Donakowski said the body had been there “for quite some time.”

At this point, medical examiners don't know whether the body is male or female, said Lloyd Jackson, Wayne County Medical Examiner's Office spokesman.

“It’s badly decomposed,” he said. “And it’s mummified.”

The body has been inspected, but an autopsy won’t to be performed until next week when an anthropologist comes in, Jackson said.

Earlier this year, a partially mummified body of a Donald Smith, 78, was discovered in July in his Hazel Park, Mich., home. And in 2014, a repairman found the mummified body of Pia Farrenkopf, 44, in her Pontiac, Mich., home when he was hired to do work after a bank foreclosed on it.

