Bulked Up Ref The Talk of Twitter

WLTX , wltx 8:39 AM. EST January 10, 2017

Tampa, FL (WLTX) - The focus of a football game, usually, is on the players the game itself. 

But Twitter just couldn't get over the unusually well built head referee who looked like he might be able to keep up with the guys on Clemson and Alabama, even thought he's well old enough to be their father. 

RELATED: Clemson Wins National Championship 35-31 Against Alabama

A few minutes into the game, people began noticing Mike Defee's biceps, and took to Twitter to talk about it. 

And another....

And this too. 

For the record, Defee is 54 years old, and works in the Big 12, which might explain why so many southern football fans were seeing him for the first time. 

