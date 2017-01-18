'Queer Dance Party' Held Outside Pence's Home

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Instead of chants and marching, protesters were blaring music and dancing outside VP-elect Mike Pence’s suburban D.C. home Wednesday evening.

It was all part of the “Queer Dance Party.”

Protesters were seen singing and dancing to Rihanna and David Bowie in front of and around Pence’s home in Chevy Chase. When the tunes died down, they planned to leave behind a sparkling layer of glitter and rainbow paraphernalia on his street.

The event was promoted on Facebook as a collaboration between WERK for Peace and DisruptJ20, two anti-Trump Administration groups.

The groups were protesting what they view as Pence’s anti-gay policies.

Despite their invitation for him to join in, Pence did not participate and wasn't home during the protest.

Hundreds are dancing to @rihanna outside of VP Elect Mike Pence's DC house to protest what they view as his anti-gay policies. pic.twitter.com/Kim1nbAjHi — Ellison Barber (@ellisonbarber) January 19, 2017

