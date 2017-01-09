Rare Spinning Ice Disc Phenomenon Caught On Camera

Spinning Disc Pic. Kyle Kimbell (Photo: Custom)

Vestaburg, MI -- It’s a rare phenomenon called a “spinning ice disc” and it was spotted in Pine River near Vestaburg, MI.

Kyle Kimbell captured the phenomenon on video.

The discs are found in slow moving rivers and vary in size. According to WWTV/WFQX, a research team discovered that as the ice melts, the cold dense water sinks and rotates like water going down a drain. It causes the ice above it to rotate at a constant speed.

