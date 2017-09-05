Red 'It' Balloons Popping Up All Over PA Town

(Photo: Lititz Borough Police Department)

LITITZ, Pa. - Lititz, Pennsylvania is officially the creepiest town in America.

Lititz Borough Police Department, the agency that serves the city of about 10,000, posted frightening photos to its Facebook page on Tuesday. It seems someone is taking it upon themselves to promote the upcoming remake of Stephen King's 'It' by tying red balloons to sewer grates.

"We give points for creativity, however, we want the local prankster to know that we were completely terrified as we removed these balloons from the grates and we respectfully request they do not do that again," the post reads.

We just hope there's not cotton candy, rides, and all sorts of surprises down there.

Lititz is located about 90 minutes west of Philadelphia.

'It' scares up theater audiences on Sept. 8.

