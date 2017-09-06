Tiger Killed After Running Wild on Ga. Interstate

HENRY CO., GA. - A tiger on the loose in Henry County is now dead. Early Wednesday morning, police closed the ramp from Jodeco Road to Interstate 75 because of reports of a tiger loose on the interstate.

According to police, the tiger jumped the fence of a residence in order to chase a dog. Officers said they had to put the tiger down because they did not want a human to come out of the house and get hurt.

It is unknown where the tiger came from and police are still on the scene to investigate what happened.

Over the years there have been several reports of large felines roaming the Henry County area, so this is not new.

Noah's Ark Animal Sanctuary in Locust Grove has several tigers but posted on their Facebook page that all of their animals are accounted for. The sanctuary said they responded to the scene with hopes of "chemically immobilizing the tiger and bringing it Noah's Ark."

