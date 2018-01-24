Rescuers Save Manatee Stuck In Life Jacket

The manatee is tangled with a life jacket.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. -- Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue workers worked for hours to help a manatee in distress. A life jacket was on the manatee, and crews tried to make contact to get the life jacket off -- but the manatee didn't want to cooperate, CBS Miami reports.

The manatee was first spotted in the Intracoastal Waterway south of Sunrise Boulevard. By Wednesday afternoon, it was in the waters of Hugh Taylor Birch State Park.

Every time crews got close to the animal, it dove underwater, away from the help of rescuers, apparently afraid of the boats and swimmers who were trying to help.

Fireboat 49 assisting a manatee in distress. #FLFR pic.twitter.com/OE8Gn1Y8sV — FLFR PIO (@FtLaudFire) January 24, 2018

Officials don't know where the life jacket came from or how it got stuck on the manatee.

The life jacket was removed and the manatee returned to the water.

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App now

© 2018 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.