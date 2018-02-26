Rock Slide Leaves Huge Boulders On Ohio Road

CHESPEAKE, Ohio -- A rock slide has forced the closure of a state road in southern Ohio.

Several huge boulders tumbled down Monday morning on state Route 7 in Chesapeake, prompting Lawrence County officials to close a small portion of road, WSAZ reported.

No cars were damaged and no injuries were reported.

An excavator was brought to the scene to remove the rocks.

