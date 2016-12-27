SC Man Launches GoFundMe to Protect Betty White

Betty White (Photo: Jesse Grant/Getty Images for NATAS)

An Upstate is promising to keep 94-year-old Betty White safe through the end of 2016, if she'll have him.

Demetrios Hrysikos, of Spartanburg, set up a GoFundMe page on Tuesday asking for donations to keep the legendary actress safe until the New Year. 2016 has seen the loss of many legendary stars like Gene Wilder, Prince, David Bowie and, most recently, Carrie Fisher.

The page description says "Help 2016 catch these hands if it goes anywhere near Betty White! If she's okay with it I will fly to where ever Betty White is and keep her safe till Jan 1 , 2017."

If White doesn't need Hrysikos' services, he promises to donate all funds raised to the Spartanburg Little Theater "to help craft new stars of stage and screen to carry mantle of the legends that have left [us] this year."

Hrysikos hopes to raise $2,000 through the GoFundMe page.