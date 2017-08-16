SC 'Warns' of Possible Lizard Man Sightings During Eclipse

The Lizard Man

West Columbia, SC (WLTX) - The South Carolina Emergency Management Division isn't expecting any major problems on eclipse day, other than heavy traffic.

Oh, and maybe a Lizard Man sighting or two.

The agency sent a tongue and cheek post on social media Wednesday about possible paranormal activity on August 21, the day the total solar eclipse will pass through South Carolina.

Then also sent a map that has a list of possible Lizard Man sighting. (The Lizard Man, for those who don't know, is basically South Carolina's Bigfoot, although a scaly-reptile like creature rather than a hairy beast).

For more stories like this like our Facebook page and follow us on Twitter

"SCEMD does not know if Lizardmen become more active during a solar eclipse, but we advise that residents of Lee and Sumter counties should remain vigilant."

They add, "if you see something, say something."

Regarding possible paranormal activity potentially occurring during the #SolarEclipse2017. As always, if you see something, say something. pic.twitter.com/O3IuYhHzqB — SCEMD (@SCEMD) August 9, 2017

You can find much more...shall we say...'legitimate' news about the eclipse here:

CLICK HERE: Special Eclipse Section on WFMY News 2

© 2017 WLTX-TV