Singing Stokes County Superintendent Informs of School Closing via Song

Dr. Brad Rice, Stokes County Superintendent

STOKES COUNTY, N.C.-- Stokes County Superintendent, Dr. Brad Rice, who is known for his unique ways of informing students and parents about delays and closings has done it again.

Dr. Rice posted himself singing while checking out roads in Stokes County, on Sunday, Januaary 7, to the school systems Facebook page. He was once again using his voicle to inform everyone, school would be canceled Monday.

FULL LIST | Closing and Delays on WFMY News 2

He did a similar thing last year and it went viral. Watch it Here

RELATED | Icy Roads Possible: Winter Mix Moves In This Afternoon Into Evening

Here's the latest. Let us know what you think. #ImStoked

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App now

To submit a closing, go to wfmynews2.com/closenow and enter your ID code and password.

Copyright 2017 WFMY