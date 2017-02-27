Multiple Lanes On I-85 Bypass Closed In Greensboro Due To Injured Person
Grant Gilmore Gets Company Promotion, Tim Buckley Promoted to Chief…
Supreme Court Ruling Could Give NC Sex Offenders Use of Facebook, Social…
Cut The Cord: 100 Channels + $15 Antenna
HEADLINES
Updated 12:14 PM. EST
- Grid
- List
- Health
Trader Joe's Recalls Applesauce For Possible Glass ContaminationTrader Joe's Recalls Applesauce For Possible Glass Contamination KSDK – Three different flavors of Trader Joe's applesauce are being recalled for a possible glass contamination.
- Health
- 5 hours ago
- Nation
Rachel Dolezal, Former NAACP Leader Who Claimed She Was Black, On Food StampsRachel Dolezal, Former NAACP Leader Who Claimed She Was Black, On Food Stamps In an interview with The Guardian, Dolezal said the only work she's been offered is in reality TV and pornography.
- Nation
- 6 hours ago
- Weird
Man Develops Active Labor' Notification App For April the GiraffeMan Develops Active Labor' Notification App For April the Giraffe SEATTLE - Much of the country has been keeping a close eye on a giraffe due to give birth soon at a New York zoo.
- Weird
- 1 minute ago
- Nation-Now
Dylann Roof's Jurors Worship at Church Where He Killed 9 During Bible StudyDylann Roof's Jurors Worship at Church Where He Killed 9 During Bible Study CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — The jurors who sentenced Dylann Roof to death for the racist massacre of nine black church members quietly visited the Charleston house of worship weeks later for a Sunday service.
- Nation-Now
- 40 minutes ago
- Health
Doctors Warn Against Teen Pot Use Amid Looser Marijuana Laws, AttitudesDoctors Warn Against Teen Pot Use Amid Looser Marijuana Laws, Attitudes CHICAGO (AP) — An influential doctors group is beefing up warnings about marijuana's potential harms for teens amid increasingly lax laws and attitudes on pot use.
- Health
- 49 minutes ago
- Nation
Police Officer's Safety Video On 'Turn Signals' Goes ViralPolice Officer's Safety Video On 'Turn Signals' Goes Viral It was a sunny day in Indianapolis, and Sgt. John Perrine's calendar was wide open. So the Indiana State trooper did what any other person with a smartphone does when they've got a bit of downtime. He filmed a video … and it was hilarious .
- Nation
- 57 minutes ago
- 2-Wants-To-Know
Takata Pleads Guilty To Fraud In Air Bag CaseTakata Pleads Guilty To Fraud In Air Bag Case Japanese auto parts maker Takata Corp. has pleaded guilty to a criminal charge and agreed to pay $1 billion for a scheme to conceal a deadly defect in millions of its air bag inflators.
- 2-Wants-To-Know
- 1 hour ago
- Local
NC Church Limits Married Couples To 30 Min. Of Sex And That's Not AllNC Church Limits Married Couples To 30 Min. Of Sex And That's Not All When it comes to relationships, marriage and sex, Word of Faith Fellowship members must follow strict and unusual rules - or risk severe punishment, former members say.
- Local
- 1 hour ago
- News
32 injured after driver slams pickup into crowd watching Endymion parade32 injured after driver slams pickup into crowd watching Endymion parade
- News
- 1 hour ago
- 2-Wants-To-Know
Wendy's To Open Self-Ordering Kiosks At 1,000 LocationsWendy's To Open Self-Ordering Kiosks At 1,000 Locations DUBLIN, Ohio (AP) - Wendy's says it plans to install self-ordering kiosks at about 1,000 locations by the end of the year. Wendy's chief information officer, David Trimm, says the kiosks are intended to appeal to younger customers and reduce labor costs. Kiosks also allow customers of the fast food giant to circumvent long lines during peak dining hours while increasing kitchen production. Kiosks are also valued by the Dublin, Ohio-based company for their ability to provide data about...
- 2-Wants-To-Know
- 1 hour ago
- Crime
10 Charged In Undercover Human Trafficking Sting In NC10 Charged In Undercover Human Trafficking Sting In NC Ten people were arrested and charged during a human trafficking and illegal prostitution sting conducted at a motel, the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office announced.
- Crime
- 1 hour ago
- Local
Alamance-Burlington School Leaders Voting Again On Redistricting PlanAlamance-Burlington School Leaders Voting Again On Redistricting Plan ALAMANCE COUNTY, NC -- Alamance-Burlington School System leaders are planning to vote Monday night on when the new school district lines will go into effect.
- Local
- 2 hours ago
-
Weird
Man Develops Active Labor' Notification App For April the Giraffe
-
Nation-Now
Dylann Roof's Jurors Worship at Church Where He Killed 9 During Bible Study
-
Health
Doctors Warn Against Teen Pot Use Amid Looser Marijuana Laws, Attitudes
-
Nation-Now
Why our brains are prejudiced
-
Nation-Now
Should inmates get Medicaid?
-
Nation-Now
'Make-A-Wish' Boy Skypes With Luke Skywalker
-
Nation
Rachel Dolezal, Former NAACP Leader Who Claimed She Was Black, On Food Stamps
-
Oscars
Iran's Farhadi skips Oscars in protest of Trump's travel ban
-
Local
Protest In Response To ‘Real Men Provide, Real Women Appreciate It' Billboard
-
Oscars
8-year-old Sunny Pawar is the Oscars' cutest kid
-
Nation-Now
Actor Bill Paxton Dies After Complications From Surgery: Family
-
Nation
iPads For Inmates: NY Jail Allows WiFi, Texting
-
Politics
Trump Says He Won't Attend Correspondents Dinner This Spring
-
Nation-Now
President Trump says he will skip the White House Correspondents' Dinner
-
Nation-Now
Muhammad Ali Jr. detained by immigration officials at Fla. airport
-
Nation-Now
'Batman v Superman,' 'Hillary's America' tie for most Razzie Awards
-
Nation-Now
Forgotten Mass Grave in Upper Peninsula Gets Recognition
-
Nation-Now
Students build 3-D printed prosthetic hands for kids
-
Crime
No Prison Time For Man Convicted of Assaulting Mentally Disabled Teen
-
Nation-Now
Democrats elect Tom Perez, former Labor secretary, as new party leader
-
Local
1 mins ago 5:28 p.m.
Seattle man builds 'active labor' notification app for April the giraffe
-
Mentoring Program Offers Free Haircuts
-
Man In Need Of Kidney Creates Window Decal
-
Nation-Now
39 mins ago 4:50 p.m.
Dylann Roof's Jurors Worship at Church Where He Killed 9 During Bible Study
-
Health
48 mins ago 4:41 p.m.
Doctors Warn Against Teen Pot Use Amid Looser Marijuana Laws, Attitudes
-
Triad Animal Shelter Could Be Forced To Close
-
Driver Uses Car To Find Kidney
-
-
Nation
56 mins ago 4:33 p.m.
Police Officer's Safety Video On 'Turn Signals' Goes Viral
-
2-Wants-To-Know
1 hour ago 4:27 p.m.
Takata Pleads Guilty To Fraud In Air Bag Case
-
Local
1 hour ago 4:19 p.m.
NC Church Limits Married Couples To 30 Min. Of Sex And That's Not All
-
News
1 hour ago 4:12 p.m.
32 injured after driver slams pickup into crowd watching Endymion parade
-
2-Wants-To-Know
1 hour ago 4:02 p.m.
Wendy's To Open Self-Ordering Kiosks At 1,000 Locations
-
10 Charged In Human Trafficking Sting
-
Crime
2 hour ago 3:52 p.m.
10 Charged In Undercover Human Trafficking Sting In NC
-
Local
2 hour ago 3:50 p.m.
Multiple Lanes On I-85 Bypass Closed In Greensboro Due To Injured Person
-
Local
2 hour ago 3:07 p.m.
Alamance-Burlington School Leaders Voting Again On Redistricting Plan
-
Television
3 hour ago 2:35 p.m.
Former UNC Player, 'Game of Thrones' Actor Dies Of Heart Failure
-
Local
3 hour ago 2:20 p.m.
Davidson Co. Animal Rescue Says It May Be Forced To Close
-
Weird
3 hour ago 2:12 p.m.
Man Tells No One After Wife Disappears on Cruise
-
Sports
3 hour ago 2:06 p.m.
Panthers Apply Franchise Tag To DT Kawann Short
-
Local
4 hour ago 1:31 p.m.
#4ALL: Talk To A NC Licensed Lawyer For Free
-
Community
3 hour ago 2:04 p.m.
Grant Gilmore Gets Company Promotion, Tim Buckley Promoted to Chief…
-
Legal-Smarts
4 hour ago 1:24 p.m.
Legal Smarts - Oxner and Permar, PLLC
-
Ask-The-Vet
4 hour ago 1:20 p.m.
Ask The Vet - Happy Tails Vet Clinic
-
Nation-Now
5 hour ago 12:57 p.m.
Why our brains are prejudiced
-
Nation-Now
4 hour ago 12:59 p.m.
Should inmates get Medicaid?
-
2-Wants-To-Know
5 hour ago 12:44 p.m.
Supreme Court Ruling Could Give NC Sex Offenders Use of Facebook, Social…
-
Health
5 hour ago 12:14 p.m.
Trader Joe's Recalls Applesauce For Possible Glass Contamination