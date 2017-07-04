Florida Deputy Catches, Returns Alligator To Pond

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla.- A St. Johns County sheriff's deputy is no coward...despite his name. Deputy Cameron Coward captured a lost alligator by hand and returned it to a retention pond in the northeastern part of the county, the Sheriff's office tells First Coast News.

St. Johns County Deputy Cameron Coward captured the lost alligator and returned it to a retention pond PHOTO: St. Johns County Sheriff's Office

The sheriff's office shared Deputy Coward's story on their Facebook page. He supposedly said "with a last name of Coward, you have to make up for it somewhere." Good work Deputy Coward.

