SUV Carrying Grill Blows Up When Woman Lights Cigarette

ORLANDO, Fla. - A propane tank being hauled in an SUV exploded Sunday afternoon when a passenger lit a cigarette while the vehicle was in front of the entrance to the Central Florida Fairgrounds, Orlando police said.

The Orlando Police Department said a driver and a passenger were driving a Kia Sorento with a barbecue grill inside.

Police said the grill, which was turned on, had a propane tank attached that was open and connected.

The passenger in the front seat lit a cigarette, police said, and that's when the explosion happened.

Police said the vehicle was severely damaged, and the driver and passenger were taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and burns.

