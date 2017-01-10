NC Woman Drives SUV Through Garage, Into Family's Pool

A woman crashed a vehicle through her home’s garage and into the family’s backyard pool at a Wake County home on Sunday evening. CBS North Carolina photo.

APEX, N.C. (AP) - Police say an Apex woman accidentally drove her SUV through her garage and into her backyard swimming pool over the weekend.



Local news outlets report that Apex police say the incident happened Sunday night. No one was hurt.

RELATED: Here's Why School is Canceled When Main Roads Are Clear



Police spokesman Capt. Blair Myhand says the woman was returning home when her vehicle slipped on a patch of ice as she pulled into her driveway. The SUV crashed through the back of her garage, over the deck and into her above-ground pool in the backyard.

Crews worked to repair the garage wall on Monday.Myhand says based on the damage, it's likely the woman hit the gas instead of the brake accidentally.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.