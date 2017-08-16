WFMY
Taco Bell Is Trying Out A Sweet And Spicy 'Pop Rocks' Burrito

Caitlin Mullan , WTSP 4:46 PM. EDT August 16, 2017

2017 might as well be known as the year of crazy food stunts. 

After Starbucks came out with their Unicorn Frappe, Burger King came out with a Lucky Charm shake. But Taco Bell is all the talk after they announced they are testing out a burrito with spicy pop rocks inside. 

The latest creation, the "Firecracker Burrito," is filled with cheese, beef, tortilla strips, rice-- and a small packet of spicy pop rocks. 

The cayenne popping crystals are reportedly only available in Anaheim, Santa Ana, and Tustin, California.

