Taco Truck Owners Serves Stranded Drivers On Interstate

Jennifer King , KING 8:41 PM. EST February 28, 2017

SEATTLE -- The only cure for Seattle traffic? Tacos, of course. A food truck reached hero status on Monday after opening for business in the middle of a major traffic jam. 

Rachel McQuade and her husband were caught behind a tanker that overturned on I-5 Monday morning, blocking all southbound lanes. Then the couple noticed a bright green beacon of hope: the Tacos El Tajin food truck.

The clever truck operators opened for business right there on I-5, even accepting debit cards for payment. 

Rachel's husband got four tacos and a drink on the freeway - with a great story to share. After being stuck on I-5 more than three hours, southbound traffic was released in the northbound lanes to the West Seattle Bridge exit. All lanes of southbound I-5 remain closed as of 2:30 p.m. Monday. 


