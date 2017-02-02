Teacher Arrested After Doing A Cartwheel With No Underwear In Front Of Class

PAWHUSKA, Okla. -- Police in northern Oklahoma say they've arrested a substitute teacher on an indecent exposure complaint after she reportedly did a cartwheel in front of students while wearing a skirt but no undergarments.



A 17-year-old female student says that Lacey Sponsler, had announced she wasn't wearing undergarments, as well as dished about using drugs and how "14-year-old boys were like men."

Then, captured in a video cops say a student shot on a cellphone, Sponsler allegedly did a cartwheel and caused her dress to "[flip] up," showing her buttocks.

The female student said in the affidavit she saw Sponsler's exposed vagina "open and close" as her legs swung up in the air.

Police arrested Sponsler, who initially denied the incident, on charges of indecent exposure and took her into custody Tuesday. After cops told her there was a video, Sponsler said she "did not remember" doing the cartwheel. According to the police report, Sponsler told cops she was simply "trying to be a cool teacher" and was only "dancing" with some students.

Sponsler has pleaded guilty in the past to possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia, as well as to public intoxication

