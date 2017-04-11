Teens Catch 13-Foot Python In FL

Pembroke Pines Police Department

PEMBROKE PINES -- Three teens caught a 13-foot python found in a residential area after it was trying to escape the brush fires near the Everglades.

Penbroke Pines Police Department says officers got a call about a group of juveniles that caught a python.

Pembroke Pines Police Department

Due to the increase of brush fires in the Everglades, police say residents can expect a rise in wildlife entering residential areas to escape the smoke and flames. Pictures show the snake had evidence of being near the fires because of burn marks on its skin.

The python is currently being transported to Everglades Holiday Park to be assessed by professionals.

Officers advise not approaching pythons or other wildlife, and if you see an animal that could present danger to the community to call the 911.

© 2017 WTSP-TV