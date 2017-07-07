This Chicken Enjoys Long, Romantic Walks On the Beach

CAPE ELIZABETH, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- A chicken in Maine is defying pet stereotypes all over the world, one trip to the beach at a time.

Meet Sweet Pea: a mellow araucana ameraucana that enjoys casual strolls by the water, alongside her more common counterparts (you know...dogs).

"I get looks all the time," said Anna Rose Shedd, Sweet Pea's owner. "People look at me and then they walk up and they're like, 'What are you doing with a chicken?'"

But make no mistake: she's clucking her way into peoples' hearts.

Anna Rose and Sweet Pea do everything together (snowmobiling and canoeing, just to name a few). Depending on the itinerary, sometimes Sweet Pea is on a leash or in a basket to go swimming. All of their adventures are chronicled on Instagram.

"Instagram was great because so many people were like, 'We have a chicken like that, we have a duck like that,'" she said. "It just really makes you think about how much animals really touch you as human beings."

But life wasn't always so glamorous for Sweet Pea. At six months old, she was diagnosed with Wry Neck, a Vitamin E deficiency that causes the neck to appear twisted, leaving the chick unable to hold its head up on its own.

"I would have to unwind her neck to feed her water and feed her food," Shedd said. "I thought she'd broken her neck."

Shedd and her family nursed her back to health over a four-month period. Today, she's making friends in the unlikeliest of places.

"Even just walking around with a chicken, people are happy," Shedd said. "It's crazy!"

