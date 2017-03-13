Md. Man Makes a Snowplow Using a Toilet

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD (WUSA9) - A Montgomery County business owner is ready for the snow, with a plow unlike any you’ve ever seen.

It’s made with a toilet.

David Goldberg is looking forward to the snowflakes after turning a snow blower, motor and toilet into a snowplow. He calls it Loo-cy. Goldberg created it a few years ago after he said shoveling got too tedious.

He gets a lot of looks, but said the porcelain plow does a great job. He plans to use it outside his business Tuesday in Bethesda.

“It has done well except that last quarter inch in last year's blizzard, for six inches it works wonderfully,” Goldberg said.

He added a salter this year and next year his snowplow thrown will have a heated seat.

