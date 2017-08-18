Two-Headed Turtle Found Off FL Beach

A two-headed loggerhead turtle hatchling was found in Brevard County.

A rare two-headed loggerhead turtle hatchling was found Tuesday in Brevard County.

Our partners at WWSB report interns with the University of Central Florida found the hatchling, which was alive.

The hatchling was released.

Our interns discovered this rare 2-headed loggerhead hatchling yesterday! It was alive & energetic. So cool! #UCFTurtleLab Pic: L Rittenberg pic.twitter.com/pUAWi78IvK — Kate Mansfield (@UCFTurtleLab) August 16, 2017

