UNC National Championship Sign Replaced With Anti-UNC Posters

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The site along Interstate 40 near PNC Arena that had previously featured a UNC national championship road sign before it was stolen now has anti-UNC/pro-N.C. State Wolfpack posters in its place.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation had installed a sign congratulating the Tar Heels for winning the men’s national basketball championship last year. The sign was removed last week, possibly after being chopped down with an ax.

PNC Arena is home to the N.C. State men’s basketball team.

The NCDOT said a new policy will allow any school that wins a NCAA title to request up to eight signs. Those signs can be posted across the state.

The signs cost the school $2,000 each and no taxpayer money is involved, the NCDOT said.

The signs can remain up for two years and then given to the schools.

The sign near PNC didn’t last very long. It now features two posters that say “GO WOLFPACK!” and have a Tar Heel logo crossed out.

It’s unclear who stole the sign, where it is or who put the posters up.

NCDOT official Steve Abbott said the department is not too concerned about the sign.

“We are still considering options for the sign,” he said. “It is not a priority as it is not a traffic safety sign like a stop sign.”

