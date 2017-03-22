VA Woman Showing Friend How To Play Lottery Wins $1M

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. -- Merry Thomas had just finished work when she took her friend Julie to a food store nearby in Fredericksburg.
There she showed Julie how to work a Virginia Lottery self-service machine and scan the ticket to see if it was a winner -- and it was, reports CBS affiliate WTVR.
Julie’s ticket won $12 and Merry’s ticket won $1 million, according to Virginia Lottery officials.
“Right in front of my eyes I saw this woman turn into a puddle,” Julie said.
“I’ve been freaking out since then!” Merry said as she claimed her big check.
WTVR reports that by winning a top prize in the 20x Money game, Merry could take the full $1 million prize over 30 years or a one-time cash payment of $630,915 before taxes.
She took the lump sum.
“I just feel so fortunate,” she said. “It’s unbelievable!”
Copyright 2017 WFMY
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs