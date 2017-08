Distracted scooter driver goes into sinkhole (Photo: Buzz60) (Photo: Blount, Devetta)

Watch as a giant sinkhole opens up in a crosswalk in southern China.

Shortly after the hole opens up, a guy driving a scooter apparently didn’t see the big hole drove right into it!

Fortunately, he was alright. Authorities say he was distracted by his cellphone and didn’t notice the hole.

