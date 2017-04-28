Eight Cash In When Walmart Self-Checkout Gives Out 20s Instead of 5s

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. (WFLA) – A man at a Florida Walmart took advantage of the self-checkout giving back extra cash. After finding out what was going on, he told his friends and now police are looking for all of them.

In less than thirty minutes, eight people, including children, walked away with almost $1,100 according to WFLA. Now, Winter Haven Police are searching for those involved.

It all started with a simple purchase.

A man with a large tattoo covering his right shoulder, bought and paid for his items. But, when he realized the machine gave him a twenty instead of a five, he walks out of the camera’s view and apparently alerts his friend, who then walks up to the same self-checkout stand and does the exact same thing.

“Immediately, you see them start to come in one by one. Grabbing one item, whether it’s a cold drink or a candy bar or pack of gum,” said Jamie Brown, the Public Information Officer for the Winter Haven Police Department.

Detectives believe as many as eight accomplices were involved.

“They put in enough money in order to force the machine to give them a five dollar change-out. However, that five dollar change ended up being twenty dollars,” said Brown

Seeing the kids in action makes parents like Veronika Hodges cringe.

“That’s terrible. To get young children involved in that? You can’t do that.”

Parent, Solimar Ortiz says they’re setting a bad example for the kids involved.

“If it happened to me… I worked retail and sales, I would give it back.”

As for charges, besides theft, the adults are also possibly facing charges of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

