WATCH: Reckless Driver Uses Backyards, Sidewalks As Roadway

BRANDON, Fla. - The view from the air was scary.

A Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office helicopter hovered overhead as a silver Nissan Altima drove into oncoming traffic, forced multiple vehicles off the road, cut drivers off and nearly caused a head-on collision.

Oh, and he also drove through a backyard.

Fady Suleiman, 27, of Hoyt Avenue in Temple Terrace, faces multiple charges related to the reckless driving, which was reported in the area of Bell Shoals Road and Bloomingdale Boulevard and ended at Kingsway Road and Edgedale Circle.

"It is unknown what caused him to drive so erratically and begin the chain of events on the road which ended in his arrest," the sheriff's office said.

