What Is The Correct Way to Pronounce 'Reese's'?

Alanea Cremen, WVEC 5:36 PM. EDT July 06, 2017

Ree-Cees or Ree-Sis? 

It's a debate as old as the delicious chocolate and peanut butter treat itself. 

People have taken to social media with their thoughts on this subject.  

Finally a user named Jared Heveron decided enough was enough, and asked the company for a final answer. 

Reese's answer wasn't that helpful though... 

There you have it folks, Reese's (or "Ree-Cees) has spoken. 

via GIPHY

 

© 2017 WVEC-TV


