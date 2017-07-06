What Is The Correct Way to Pronounce 'Reese's'?

SOURCE Washington Post Studio DATE: October 17, 2007 PHOTO: Julia Ewan/TWP For favorite Halloween candy chart - Reese's Peanut Butter Cups. (Photo by Julia Ewan/The Washington Post/Getty Images) (Photo: The Washington Post)

Ree-Cees or Ree-Sis?

It's a debate as old as the delicious chocolate and peanut butter treat itself.

People have taken to social media with their thoughts on this subject.

It is and always has been "Ree-sees Pee-sees". I don't trust anyone who says otherwise. — Katie (@tr0nb0nne) September 24, 2016

if you pronounce reese's as "ree-sees" i just want to understand why you don't understand how apostrophe s shows possession — abbi (@abbigaga) June 14, 2017

"Why do you say ree-sees pee-cees"



"How else am I sposta say it"



"The right way"



"But it rhymes this way"



"IT RHYMES THE OTHER WAY" — Abbi ♞ (@papalcow) April 14, 2015

I always said 'Ree-Sees' and thought the 'No it's pronounced Re-says' people were being bougie but IT MAKES SENSE NOW — Lindsey (@QueenStriggle) June 26, 2017

Finally a user named Jared Heveron decided enough was enough, and asked the company for a final answer.

hi, @ReesesPBCups, long time eater, first time tweeter - how do you pronounce ur name? ree-sees, or ree-siz? thanks. ps big fan of ur work. — jared heveron (@jphever) April 13, 2017

Reese's answer wasn't that helpful though...

Just like there's no wrong way to eat a REESE'S there's no wrong way to pronounce REESE'S! — REESE'S (@ReesesPBCups) April 13, 2017

There you have it folks, Reese's (or "Ree-Cees) has spoken.

