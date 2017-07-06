What Is The Correct Way to Pronounce 'Reese's'?

Ree-Cees or Ree-Sis?
It's a debate as old as the delicious chocolate and peanut butter treat itself.
People have taken to social media with their thoughts on this subject.
It is and always has been "Ree-sees Pee-sees". I don't trust anyone who says otherwise.— Katie (@tr0nb0nne) September 24, 2016
if you pronounce reese's as "ree-sees" i just want to understand why you don't understand how apostrophe s shows possession— abbi (@abbigaga) June 14, 2017
"Why do you say ree-sees pee-cees"— Abbi ♞ (@papalcow) April 14, 2015
"How else am I sposta say it"
"The right way"
"But it rhymes this way"
"IT RHYMES THE OTHER WAY"
I always said 'Ree-Sees' and thought the 'No it's pronounced Re-says' people were being bougie but IT MAKES SENSE NOW— Lindsey (@QueenStriggle) June 26, 2017
Finally a user named Jared Heveron decided enough was enough, and asked the company for a final answer.
hi, @ReesesPBCups, long time eater, first time tweeter - how do you pronounce ur name? ree-sees, or ree-siz? thanks. ps big fan of ur work.— jared heveron (@jphever) April 13, 2017
Reese's answer wasn't that helpful though...
Just like there's no wrong way to eat a REESE'S there's no wrong way to pronounce REESE'S!— REESE'S (@ReesesPBCups) April 13, 2017
There you have it folks, Reese's (or "Ree-Cees) has spoken.
© 2017 WVEC-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs