Wheel of Fortune Contestant Bombs with One Letter Left

Boy, are we glad our epic fails aren't captured on television.
On Tuesday's episode of Wheel of Fortune, one contestant's victory was close enough to taste. He had just one letter remaining in the puzzle that was the title of Tennessee Williams' Pulitzer Prize-winning play, A Streetcar Named Desire. He was only missing an "M."
The problem is "NA_ED" also looks like it could be "naked," at least to this contestant. So, he guessed a "K."
Nope, Twitter couldn't believe it either.
OMG this just Happened. 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/Q0CYxM8jJB— ⛄Mike☃️ (@MBragiel) March 21, 2017
Dude on Wheel of Fortune had to solve this:— David Aldridge (@daldridgetnt) March 21, 2017
A STREETCAR NA_ED DESIRE
He asked for a K.
I’m gonna go lie down.
This guy on wheel of fortune just guessed "A Streetcar Naked Desire" I'm so done pic.twitter.com/ZsYdc3BmAA— Emily Weiss (@emily_weiss28) March 21, 2017
