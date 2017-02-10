Wind Blows Truck Onto Trooper's Cruiser

On Feb. 7, near Elk Mountain, three troopers were on scene investigating a vehicle crash when a trooper's video captured a truck driving past a cruiser as the wind blew the truck onto the cruiser.

Wyoming state troopers want tractor-trailer drivers to take high-wind warnings seriously especially after seeing what can happen when they do not.

On Feb. 7, near Elk Mountain, three troopers were on scene investigating a vehicle crash when a trooper's video captured a truck driving past a cruiser as the wind blew the truck onto the cruiser.

None of the troopers was hurt because they all were working the crash. The people in the truck were no hurt either.

(© 2017 WTSP)