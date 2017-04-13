Woman Arrested After Breaking Into House, Stealing Pet Rabbit: Deputies

Young grey bunny (Photo: Jessica Peterson)

THOMASVILLE, NC - A woman was arrested Thursday morning after Davidson County Deputies said she had broken into a home and stole a pet rabbit.

Marsha Murrow has a domestic restraining order, meaning she is not allowed to go into her former home without an escort from law enforcement. According to deputies, Murrow broke into the house on the 800 block of Decker Rd anyway, and took some of her things.

Deputies discovered she also took the family pet, a rabbit named Pepper, a day before the break in.

Murrow was treated for minor injuries that happened during the break-in and then was taken to the Davidson County Detention Center.

Deputies say Pepper, the rabbit, has been returned to its rightful owner.

