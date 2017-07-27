Woman Falls Into 6-Foot Deep Hole Caused By Water Main Break

A water main break is believed to have formed a large hole in front of a Hernando County apartment home, causing a woman and car to fall inside. (Photo: Sean Streicher, WTSP)

SPRING HILL, FLA. - A 6-inch water main break is believed to have formed a large hole at a Hernando County apartment home, causing a woman and car to fall inside.

The hole was reported around 4 a.m. Thursday, July 27, at the Brookview Villas in the area of Barclay Avenue and Lucky Lane. It is about 10-feet wide by 12-feet deep; the ground is washed out about 30 feet under the affected unit, according to the Hernando County Sheriff's Office.

Two units have been evacuated as a precaution.

Crews at the scene have removed the car and are working to assess the damage.

Brookview Villas residents are asked to boil their water until further notice.

