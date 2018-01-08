Woman Finds WWII-Style Mortar Round In Shed

Woman finds World War II-style mortar on property in Gold Hill (Photo: Jackson County Sheriff's Office). (Photo: KGW)

GOLD HILL, Ore. -- A woman found a World War II-style mortar shell in a shed on her property in southern Oregon on Thursday.

The mortar had been stored in the shed of her Gold Hill home for more than 30 years, according to the Jackson County Sheriff's Office.

She took the mortar shell out to her yard on Thursday before calling authorities.

Deputies requested help from the Oregon State Police Explosives Unit, who took the round to a safe location for detonation.

The sheriff's office said cases like this happen from time to time and usually the item turns out to be an inert shell kept as a souvenir. In this case, it turned out to be a live device and the homeowner was not aware of the potential danger.

If you find a suspicious device on your property, deputies say you should not handle it or move it to another location. Instead, leave the item in place and call authorities so an expert can examine it safely.

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App now

© 2018 KGW-TV