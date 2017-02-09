Woman Quits Job and Immediately Wins $3 Million in Lottery

(Photo: Screenshot via Instagram)

AURORA, Colo. – Talk about good timing.

We often hear tales of those who quit their job after winning the lottery. But have you ever heard of someone quitting their job before they cash in a jackpot?

That’s exactly what happened to an Aurora, Colorado woman, who recently cashed in on a $3.3 million ticket.

According to the Colorado Lottery, Yahnique S. quit her job as a certified nursing assistant due to burnout. When she left, she didn’t have another job in place.

“My last day was January 17, but I didn’t have anything lined up yet,” she told the lottery.

A little over a week later, she bought a quick pick ticket. When she looked online for the winning numbers, she couldn’t believe it. When she showed her husband Bruce her matching numbers, he didn’t believe it, either.

“I was highly suspicious but then I thought, there’s no way she could mock up their whole website,” laughed Bruce. “I mean, she knows her way around the computer, but not that well.”

The couple chose to take 25 annuity checks and say they plan to pay off their debt and make improvements to their home.

