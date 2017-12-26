Woman Receives Shocking $284 Billion Electric Bill

Electric Bill (Photo: Consumer Reports)

ERIC, Pa.-- The internet has changed everything about the way we do personal business when it come to how we bank, check monthly bills and pay them.

Usually when we check our online bills, we have a general idea of how much it will probably cost, especially the regulars like the utility bill or phone bill.

Imagine the sticker shock when you log in and check your utility bill only to see you owe $284 billion!

That's what happened to Mary Horomanski in Erie, Pennsylvania, according to GoErie.com. The paper reports that earlier this month, the woman checked online and was shocked after seeing her electric bill.

She told the newspaper, Penelec, her electricity provider, had billed her for more than $284 billion and when she saw it, her eyes "just popped out" of her head.

She said they had recently put up their Christmas light around the house and thought maybe they did something wrong.

But seriously, that's still more than the Biltmore would pay!

Horomanski said her son worked everything out with the electric company and they admitted it was a glitch of course. The bill was corrected to $284,46; those decimal points can be hazardous to your health. Whew!

