Woman Says Her GPS Told Her To Turn Too Late, Ends Up In Pond

BOISE -- Two women were not injured after their car careened off the highway and into a pond Friday afternoon, something an Idaho State Police trooper called "just shy of a miracle."

The crash happened at the Flying Wye at around 1:38 p.m.

ISP said Kristen Rush, 19, of Centralia, Wash., was driving east on I-184 near exit 1A to Franklin Road when she tried to change lanes and hit a truck.

Rush told police that she realized she was about to miss her exit to Franklin Road.

"She stated that her GPS unit told her to take this exit a little too late," Trooper Christian Briggs said.

Rush swerved to the right, clipping a 1997 Kenworth service truck driven by Richard Howard, 33, of Caldwell. Her car then "spun out," and went off the road, down the hill and into the water, Briggs said.

"Fortunately, the vehicle did not roll over," he said. "It did end up submerged down in the water."

Rush and her passenger were able to escape from the car before it sank below the surface.

"They stated they were in the water. the vehicle was starting to sink, fill up with water and they were able to open the doors before it completely submerged," he said.

Howard also escaped injury.

All of those involved were wearing seat belts, ISP said.

The Ada County Dive Team and a tow truck worked to pull the car out of the pond.

Briggs said the crash should serve as a reminder to motorists not to make unsafe lane changes - even if it means missing their turn.

"I'd just like to remind people make sure when you're changing lanes that you do so safely - make sure you're signaling for five seconds when you're on the interstate and 100 feet when you're not on the interstate," he said.

