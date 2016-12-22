Woman Tries To Steal $2K Of Whitening Strips, Razor Blades From Walmart

Kelly Grace O'Brien is accused of trying to steal thousands of dollars of teeth whitening strips and razor blades from a Walmart.

CANTON, Ga. -- Police are searching for a woman accused of trying to steal $2,000 worth of teeth whitening strips and razor blades from a Walmart.

According to Canton Police, the incident happened Thursday at the store on Riverstone Parkway. A Walmart loss prevention officer saw the woman place the items in a shopping and attempt to leave without paying.

The woman fled when confronted by the officer.

Police have identified the suspect as 26-year-old Kelly Grace O'Brien.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 911.