Woman Tries To Steal $2K Of Whitening Strips, Razor Blades From Walmart

CANTON, Ga. -- Police are searching for a woman accused of trying to steal $2,000 worth of teeth whitening strips and razor blades from a Walmart.
According to Canton Police, the incident happened Thursday at the store on Riverstone Parkway. A Walmart loss prevention officer saw the woman place the items in a shopping and attempt to leave without paying.
The woman fled when confronted by the officer.
Police have identified the suspect as 26-year-old Kelly Grace O'Brien.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 911.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs