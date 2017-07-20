Wow! Alabama Man Shoots 820-Pound Hog in Front Yard

Wade Seago (Photo: Wade Seago)

SAMSON, Ala. (AP) - Wild hogs aren't unusual in rural south Alabama, but Wade Seago says he'd never seen anything like the 820-pound animal he shot and killed in his front yard.



Seago tells al.com that he and his daughter spotted the massive hog in their yard after the family's pet Schnauzer started barking.



Feral hogs cause millions of dollars in damage annually, and Seago thought it could harm the family pet. So he got his .38-caliber handgun and took aim.

Wade Seago (Photo: Wade Seago)

It took three shots to drop the hog, which he weighed on scales at a peanut company.



Seago shot the hog last week, with no regrets. Hunters on private land can kill all the feral hogs they want under Alabama law.

He says he'll be mounting the hog at his taxidermy shop, Seago's Taxidermy, in Samson.

© 2017 Associated Press