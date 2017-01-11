Ezekiel Eilliot's s Mom Tweets Perfect Reaction to Son's Fender Bender

Draftee Ezekiel Elliott of Ohio State arrives with his mom Dawn and father Stacy to the 2016 NFL Draft on April 28, 2016 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Kena Krutsinger/Getty Images) (Photo: Kena Krutsinger, 2016 Getty Images)

When the words “Ezekiel Elliott” and “car crash” are seen in the same sentence, it’s going to cause a stir on social media -- no matter how minor the crash is.

And Elliott’s accident near the Cowboys practice facility Wednesday morning was, indeed, minor. He wasn’t hurt.

The rookie running back did his best to calm everyone down, telling the Twitterverse that he had “been in bigger collisions. Lol.”

But there’s nothing like a mother’s wisdom to assure everyone that things are OK. And that’s what Momma Elliott did shortly after the accident.

“Someone once t-boned me when [Zeke] was 7,” Dawn Elliott tweeted. “He grabbed his helmet & pads... jumped outta my car and ran to football practice. He's a tough kid!”

someone once t-boned me when he was 7. he grabbed his helmet & pads... jumped outta my car and ran to football practice. he's a tough kid! https://t.co/JEbd3Sgrp1 — Momma, Mom & Mommy (@itz_mizdee) January 11, 2017

Of course, the GIF game was strong in response to the minor wreck.

@EzekielElliott Glad you're okay. No more leaving the house until sunday. Matter of fact lets put you in bubble wrap just to be sure pic.twitter.com/GBSSXOiSBR — Julia Gulia (@HollyGoNightly1) January 11, 2017

(© 2017 WFAA)