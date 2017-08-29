WFMY News 2 & American Red Cross Raise $12,155 For Harvey Victims

The Triad community cares about Hurricane Harvey victims, and on Monday you helped raise $12,155 dollars for relief efforts. None of this would have been possible without the help of Red Cross volunteers, and for that, WFMY News 2 says thank you!

WFMY News 2 and our parent company, TEGNA, have teamed up with the American Red Cross for the Texas Cares fundraising effort to help victims of Hurricane Harvey.

All money raised by TEGNA’s stations will be donated to the Red Cross Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund. The TEGNA Foundation will match the first $100,000 of donations.

Your donations are still greatly needed. You can click here to donate right now.

