WFMY News 2/TEGNA Partnership Awards Grant To Fellowship Hall

WFMY News 2 presents grant check to Fellowship Hall that will fund Recovery Takes a Community program. (Photo: WFMY)

GREENSBORO, N.C. – WFMY News 2 and the TEGNA Foundation are teaming up once again to help organizations further their initiatives in the Piedmont Triad area to help enrich our communities.

WFMY News 2 awarded the last of its five grants for the 2017 year, to Fellowship Hall.

Fellowship Hall, founded in 1971, is a private non-profit treatment center for alcoholism and drug addiction.

The facility has 99 beds and is located on 120 tranquil acres off Dunstan Rd in Greensboro.

Although the center’s main goal is help people recover from alcohol and drug addiction, their mission is also to help addicts and their families understand that there is a way out.

Altina Layman, Director of Development at Fellowship Hall, says, “trying to get rid of the stigmatism that surrounds addiction and get people to understand that you can get help” is an important part of changing the way the community understands addiction.

Fellowship Hall’s “Recovery Takes a Community” program will benefit from this grant. The workshops are designed to educate and raise awareness of the impact that substance abuse disorder has on the community.

TEGNA and WFMY News 2 are proud to support Fellowship Hall and their work raising awareness of alcohol and drug addiction recovery in our city.

