What Is Pickle Ball?

Jay Massey, left, returns a volley as her teammate Betty Bailey watches as they play pickleball at the Five Points Center for Active Adults in Raleigh, North Carolina, on August 7, 2013. (Al Drago/Raleigh News & Observer/MCT via Getty Images) (Photo: Raleigh News & Observer, 2013 MCT)

GREENSBORO, NC -- What in the world is Pickle Ball? It's a sport that's sweeping the nation. Part tennis, part badminton and part ping pong, the racquet sport is gaining popularity in the Triad.

The Spears YMCA in Greensboro already has a heavy following every weekday starting at 9:00 AM. The sport can be played inside or outside and with two or four players. It's played on a smaller court with lowered nets. Players say the ball doesn't bounce as high as a tennis ball so players have to be quick on their feet. The serve must be underhanded but after that players can use any stroke. The game goes until the first side gets 11 points.

Sports Director, Sarah Lord, says as many as 26 players will be rotating between courts at the YMCA. Pickle Ball is offered at three Triad locations, The Spears YMCA, the Ragsdale location and the Eden YMCA.

Players of all ages can try it out. The sport began in 1965 when a few dads tried to ease their children's boredom. Today it's grown into a worldwide phenomenon with it's own association.

To sign up visit one of the YMCA locations mentioned above or check out their websites.

