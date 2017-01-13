What To Do About Your Takata Airbag

GREENSBORO, N.C. - You saw it right here on 2 Wants To Know this week - Honda recalling almost a million more cars because of faulty airbags. Now Toyota also is recalling half a million more. That's more than 40 million vehicles under recall now - because the airbags can sometimes shoot out pieces of metal when they are deployed. Investigators blame these Takata airbags for killing at least 11 people. So let's take it question by question to help protect your family.

How do you get the airbag fixed?

You can call a car dealer and they swap it for a new one for free of course. Problem is, you're not going to see that fix for a while. There aren't enough parts to go around right now. The government says it could be 2020 before all the airbags are replaced.

Can you turn off the faulty airbag until it's fixed?

It's against federal law to deactivate an airbag unless it's been deployed in a crash. But the government has given some dealers an exception to turn off these Takata airbags for you. Again you have to call your dealer to ask if they will do that.

The federal high way administration doesn't recommend disabling. Saying it's more likely the airbag will work right and protect you than malfunction and hurt you. And disabling your airbag makes your car risker to anyone who rides in it. So that could cause your insurance premiums to go up.

What if you're in for buying a new car?

New and used cars can in fact be sold with a TAKATA airbag. If you're buying a used car you always want to run the vin number though Carfax first to check for open recalls. And if you're buying a new car, a government report last year said these brands are still installing the faulty airbags in new cars: Mitsubishi, Toyota and Volkswagen.

The airbags work fine for the first couple of years they are in service. So there's no recall on them yet that will show up on Carfax. The government says the car makers can wait a couple of years to recall them until they start to break down.

Fiat Chrysler did install them in new cars, but stopped in July 2016. So you'll want to look for the date of manufacture before you buy. That's the month and year the car was made. Again to avoid getting defective air bags look for after July 2016.

