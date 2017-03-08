When Is That Cool Hanging Sculpture Coming Back To LeBauer Park?

(Photo: Lynn Donovan, Custom)

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Be honest. If you've been to LeBauer Park in downtown Greensboro, you've likely taken a photo of the cool, colorful hanging net.

It was taken down for the winter. But in less than two weeks, it'll be flying above the park once again!

On March 19th -- the park will host its first "spring blooming" of the aerial sculpture.

There will be live music, dancing, and art classes -- as it gets raised back above the park.

The sculpture is called "Where we Met."

It's made up of more than 35-miles of twine.

If you stretched that out -- that's farther than driving from Greensboro to Winston-Salem.

