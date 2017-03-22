White Creek Fire Continues to Spread; 50% Contained

BURKE COUNTY, NC -- More than 150 firefighters are trying to tame the furious White Creek Fire at the Linville Gorge in Western North Carolina.

The fire continues to spread, and has now burned an estimated 2,750 acres since it was first reported last week. The blaze is now 50% contained.

Gusty winds and dry air only fanned the flames during the day on Wednesday, sending a much more pronounced smoke plume into the air that could be seen over 50 miles away.





The U.S. Forest Service reports that firefighters conducted burnout operations Wednesday, trying to keep the flames away from private property. So far, the fire has been burning within containment lines.

It is believed that the fire was started by a lightning strike back on March 1st that smoldered for more than two weeks before starting the larger fire.

Copyright 2017 WFMY